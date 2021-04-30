William & KateKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

This Weekend at J.Crew: Score up to 40% off on Tops, Dresses, & More

Get ready for summer with some fashionable finds at affordable prices.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 30, 2021 3:20 PM
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The sun is shining, the world is opening up, and many of us are starting to socialize again. That means we can get back to dressing up, but there's no need to bust your budget just to look chic at a dinner with friends. J.Crew has a great sale going on. Use the promo code COUNTDOWN to receive 25% off your purchase, but it gets even better than that. Select tops, dresses, shoes, bags, jewelry, and accessories are actually available for 40% off when you use that same promo code at checkout. We picked out some of our favorite J.Crew finds below!

J.Crew Linen Crewneck T-Shirt

This linen crewneck t-shirt is a wardrobe essential. No wonder there are 14 colors to choose from. The breathable fabric is ideal for those hot summer days. It's available in sizes ranging from XXS to 3X.

$40
$24
J.Crew

J.Crew Capri Braided-Strap Flip-Flops

This barely-there sandal goes with any outfit. Get a pair in brown, yellow, black, blue, brown, white, or green. There are half sizes available as well.

$88
$53
J.Crew

J.Crew Knot Headband In Satin

Channel your inner Blair Waldorf with a satin knot headband. Choose from light pink, dark pink, teal, navy, and black.

$30
$18
J.Crew

J.Crew Ruffleneck Top In Drapey Gingham

Gingham is just such a classic. This sleeveless top is also available in yellow.

$98
$59
J.Crew

J.Crew Round Rattan Crossbody Bag

Nothing says summer like a wicker bag. This round purse puts a fun spin on a classic.

$128
$77
J.Crew

J.Crew Chambray Shirtdress

The simplicity of just wearing one item of clothing cannot be beat. And Chambray is just a timeless look. This dress is available in classic, petite, and tall sizes so we can all get our most personal fit.

$118
$71
J.Crew

J.Crew Stackable Gold Stretch Bracelet Set

You can never go wrong with a gold bracelet. And $24 for this two-piece set is such a steal.

$40
$24
J.Crew

J.Crew

Layer this luxurious silk tank under a blazer for work or wear it on its own when you're hanging with friends. There are endless ways to style it.

$110
$72
J.Crew

J.Crew Midi T-shirt Dress

This dress combines the best elements of a t-shirt and a dress for a chic, simple ensemble. Get it in grey, pink, pecan, or black.

$60
$36
J.Crew

J.Crew Cabana Oversized Sunglasses

These oversized sunglasses epitomize effortless glam. There are 9 shades to choose from (pun intended).

$65
$39
J.Crew

J.Crew Printed Beach Poncho

It's finally time to start shopping for beach cover-ups. You might as well get a cute one that's on sale, right?

$70
$42
J.Crew

J.Crew Crisp Cotton Poplin Shirtdress

This shirtdress is available in classic, petite, and tall sizes, which means there are options to work on pretty much everyone.

$118
$71
J.Crew

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Silk-Blend Crewneck Sweater

This crewneck sweater is a bestseller. It's lightweight and available in 10 beautiful colorways.

$75
$45
J.Crew

J.Crew The Carryall Tote

This best-selling bag does exactly what the name suggests: carry it all. It's made from a soft leather in black or brown and you can even get it monogrammed.

$168
$101
J.Crew

If you're looking some stylish, affordable shoes, check out JoJo Fletcher's picks from DSW.

