Hoda Kotb Reveals Who Will Be the Maid of Honor at Her Wedding to Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb has chosen her maid of honor.

The anchor revealed who she's picked to fulfill the special role during the April 29th episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna. As part of an "Unscripted" segment, social contributor Donna Farizan asked Hoda and co-host Jenna Bush Hager a series of questions from viewers, including if the bride-to-be will have a maid of honor at her wedding.

"Yes, I would have a maid of honor," Hoda replied. "It would be Hala [Kotb], my sister."

Fans have gotten a glimpse at the siblings' close bond before. "Hoda is so genuinely warm and genuinely caring about people," Hala said during a 2015 episode of Today. "As a sister, she's the best."

Hoda is set to tie the knot with her longtime love Joel Schiffman after getting engaged in November 2019. According to Today, the couple initially planned to tie the knot in August 2020 but postponed their big day to November 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.