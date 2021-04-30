See Jennifer Garner Practice Ballet for First Time in 20 Years as Proof There's Nothing She Can't Do

Watch : Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later

If an activity ever pops into your head, and then you ask yourself, "I wonder if Jennifer Garner is good at that thing," you can rest assured the answer is just about always going to be yes.

The 49-year-old Yes Day star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 29 to celebrate International Dance Day by busting out some dance moves of her own. Of course, these were no run-of-the-mill dance moves, as she was performing ballet routines that mimicked those being done by American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Skylar Brandt from a video on Jen's laptop.

"Bless this old gal's heart," the 13 Going on 30 actress self-deprecatingly wrote about herself as the caption. "She hasn't held a fourth position in a good couple decades."

Somehow, ballet must be like riding a bicycle for Jen, given that her steps and positioning looked truly impressive, particularly if she indeed hasn't dabbled in the dance form in over 20 years.