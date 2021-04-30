Mila Kunis Admits She Told Ashton Kutcher Not to Invest in Uber or Bitcoin a Decade Ago

Watch : Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Hilariously Slam Split Rumors

Ashton Kutcher is known for identifying successful companies before they become ubiquitous, but Mila Kunis might not be quite as skilled.

The 37-year-old Bad Moms star visited The Late Show on Thursday, April 29, where host Stephen Colbert praised her husband's acumen as a venture capitalist, given that the 43-year-old What Happens in Vegas actor has been an early backer in such influential companies as Airbnb and Skype. When Stephen asked Mila if Ashton solicits her advice before investing, she admitted to not always having the most sterling track record.

"The best part about him is he is really smart about including me in everything and making sure that I am aware of everything that is happening," shared Mila, who started dating Ashton back in 2012 before they tied the knot in July 2015. "He is also really smart at knowing that, sometimes, you shouldn't listen to your wife."

The star, who shares two children with her former That '70s Show co-star, explained that while she generally offers a valued perspective on investing in consumer goods, particularly those geared toward moms and families, she is not as helpful for his venture-capital decisions.