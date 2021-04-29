William & KateKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

John Legend Explains How Sexism Impacted Chrissy Teigen's Decision to Leave Twitter

John Legend believes women encounter more online negativity than men do, which is one of the reasons Chrissy Teigen left Twitter for three weeks, he explained on the Tamron Hall Show.

John Legend knows his and Chrissy Teigen's love will never break, but she certainly needed one from the Twitterverse. 

The cookbook author returned to Twitter on April 16 after a three-week hiatus. When she quit the platform in March, Chrissy revealed she felt "deeply bruised" by the haters, saying, "I've always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I'm just not."

In an upcoming interview with Tamron Hall, John weighed in on the reason his wife needed a break from the barrage of posts. E! News has an exclusive first look at their conversation, which airs on April 30 on NBC.

"For social media, the downside is you get lots of feedback, a lot of good feedback, a lot of bad feedback, too," he told the host. "And people feel somewhat of a cloak of anonymity that they'll say things to you on Twitter or other social media that they wouldn't say to you in person. And they feel empowered to be more cruel sometimes."

He went on to give his take on how sexism played a role in the mean messages she received on the site.

"Despite some of the negativity that we all encounter—and I think women encounter more than men, truthfully, on social media—but despite all of that, she felt like the benefits and the positive interaction she has outweighed the negative," the "Conversations In The Dark" singer shared.

So, regardless of the hate, John says Chrissy was drawn to the positive interactions she has had. As he put it, "Chrissy honestly missed it. She missed the engagement. She missed sharing her thoughts with people." 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

In addition to dealing with social media trolls, John knows that celebrity can come with another responsibility: speaking out on important social issues.

John explained that he would feel "guilty" if he didn't talk publicly about social justice—and he's felt that way since he was a kid. In fact, it's always been his life goal. He wrote an essay when he was 15 years old to promise, "I'm gonna become a successful musician and I'm going to use my position to help my community and fight for my people," as he recalled on air.

He proved he's doing just that, when Tamron asked the EGOT legend about the death of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant, who was fatally shot by police on April 20, per NBC News.

"When I see this young lady being tragically killed in Columbus, just a few miles from where I grew up and a few miles from where my dad lives right now, I feel that. And I feel a connection to that," he said. "And I want to speak out on behalf of my community and say, ‘Hey, we've got to find a better way.'"

Watch his full interview on Friday, April 30, on the Tamron Hall Show.

