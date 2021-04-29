Lucy Liu Reflects on How Her Charlie's Angels Role "Normalized Asian Identity" for Fans

Watch : 40 Years of "Charlie's Angels": VidBits

Lucy Liu's role as Alex Munday in Charlie's Angels is legendary for more reasons than one.

Firstly, the Charlie's Angels franchise put women like Lucy in positions of power, while also acknowledging the strength in femininity. And secondly, as Lucy writes in an op-ed column for The Washington Post, her "success" in the role "helped move the needle" for the Asian community.

"Hollywood frequently imagines a more progressive world than our reality; it's one of the reasons Charlie's Angels was so important to me," she explains. "As part of something so iconic, my character Alex Munday normalized Asian identity for a mainstream audience and made a piece of Americana a little more inclusive."

The 52-year-old actress continues, "Asians in America have made incredible contributions, yet we're still thought of as Other. We are still categorized and viewed as dragon ladies or new iterations of delicate, domestic geishas—modern toile. These stereotypes can be not only constricting but also deadly."