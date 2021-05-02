Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Watch : Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt

One way to make sure you will dominate a red carpet? Debut a new hairdo.

That's what Halle Berry and Margot Robbie did at the 2021 Oscars, both showing off their freshly-trimmed bangs when making their way into the big event. While they weren't nominated, they definitely won the awards for biggest transformations of the night.

Olympic gold medalist Simon Biles also revealed two new hairstyles this week, while Candace Cameron Bure wasn't exactly feeling her first spray tan of 2021.

Plus, after both making headlines recently, Alex Rodriguez and Colton Underwood took to their respective social media accounts to reveal their fitness transformations. While A-Rod said goodbye to his "dad-bod," the former Bachelor revealed he was working on more than just his physical health in the gym.