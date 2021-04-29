Morgan Stewart's NSFW Confession About Sex After Giving Birth Will Make You LOL

Watch : E!'s Morgan Stewart Gives Baby Girl Row McGraw Update

Morgan Stewart arguably won 2020.

From getting married to longtime love Jordan McGraw to moving into a new house, Stewart found her bliss—and it only got better after welcoming daughter Row in Feb. 2021!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host returned to work on Apr. 29, this time as a guest, to give fans an update on how she's handling motherhood. But co-host Justin Sylvester isn't letting Stewart off the hook just yet. "When are you getting your ass back to work?" he teases in the exclusive interview above.

While viewers will have to wait until the "end of May or beginning of June" for Stewart to resume her Daily Pop duties, Stewart is reveling in being baby Row's mom. "It's really been the best thing I've ever done. I hate to sound so cliché," Stewart gushes. "She's the sweetest thing, she's definitely a little sassy, she kind of barks at me a little bit sometimes." Her husband McGraw finds Row's personality a total reflection of Stewart's!