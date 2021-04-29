William & KateKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Weighs In on the Team Jess vs. Team Logan Debate

Scott Patterson, who played Luke on Gilmore Girls, took to his podcast I Am All In to discuss whether Rory should have ended up with Logan or Jess.

By Kaitlin Reilly Apr 29, 2021 7:00 PMTags
Gilmore GirlsAlexis BledelCelebritiesMilo Ventimiglia
Watch: A Blast From Interviews Past: "Gilmore Girls"

Gilmore Girls alum Scott Patterson is ready to weigh in on one of the most hotly-debated love triangles in TV history: Is he Team Jess, or Team Logan? 

Scott—who played the surly, flannel shirt-loving love interest to Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) on the long-running WB series—has returned to the Gilmore Girls universe, this time, as a fan. As part of his new iHeartRadio podcast I Am All In, Scott is watching Gilmore Girls for the very first time, and giving his thoughts on some of the show's many memorable moments.

In a trailer for the podcast, Scott is asked to provide his opinion on whether Rory (Alexis Bledel) should have ended up with her Yale boyfriend Logan (The Resident's Matt Czuchry) or Luke's nephew Jess (This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia). Not surprisingly, Scott chose family. 

"Jess," Scott confirmed when asked which team he was on. "With an exclamation point." 

This isn't the first time Scott confirmed he was rooting for Rory and Jess, who, much to the disappointment of many Gilmore Girls fans, did not reunite during the show's four-episode Netflix revival, titled A Year In the Life.

photos
We Ranked All the Gilmore Girls Couples and You're Probably Going to Have Some Thoughts

"I just thought he was the most soulful of them," Scott explained to Deseret News last October, in honor of the show's 20th anniversary. "There was a lot of Jess in me when I was growing up, so I relate to that character. If I was a younger man, it would've been the character that I would've wanted to play and probably would've auditioned for."

 

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Crocs & Her Reaction Was Priceless

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe: Filming Bachelorette Again Brought Up Trauma

3

How Harry and Meghan Helped Celebrate William and Kate's Anniversary

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Scott also shared he speculates that while Logan may be the father of Rory's baby—which has yet to be confirmed, as A Year In the Life ended on Rory revealing her big news to her mother—he thinks Rory and Jess are likely endgame. 

"Will it be she's carrying Logan's child and Jess is going to fight for her because Logan's going to be schmucky, or is Logan, the rich guy, going to fight for her and Jess is going to be schmucky? I don't know," he pondered. "I'm thinking it's Logan's kid and Jess is going to fight for her."

Now we just need another Gilmore Girls revival to see if it happens. 

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Crocs & Her Reaction Was Priceless

2

Kaitlyn Bristowe: Filming Bachelorette Again Brought Up Trauma

3

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

4

Billie Eilish Shares Message Behind Her New Song "Your Power"

5

How Harry and Meghan Helped Celebrate William and Kate's Anniversary

Latest News

See Justin Theroux’s Reaction to Comment About His “Unfrivolous Jaw”

Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Talks the Jess vs. Logan Debate

Mario Lopez Recalls His Daughter Walking in on Him Having Sex

Kaitlyn Bristowe: Filming Bachelorette Again Brought Up Trauma

JoJo Fletcher Shares Her 11 Favorite Shoes From DSW

Proof the Dexter Revival Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Think

11 Graduation Dresses That Will Make Your Cap & Gown Look More Chic