Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Filming Katie Thurston's Season of The Bachelorette Brought Up "Trauma"

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

Every season of The Bachelorette is full of surprises.

As excitement continues to build for Katie Thurston's journey to find love on ABC's hit reality show, Bachelor Nation is hoping for any and all clues about the episodes to come.

While appearing on her PodcastOne Off the Vine podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe raved about the season ahead. At the same time, she admitted to facing some obstacles.

"A lot of people are asking how I'm feeling," she shared on the April 29 episode. "They know I took a social media break for a couple of days. I was very overwhelmed. I think it was such a perfect storm and breeding ground for anxiety because I truly was back in a world of…I'm so happy to be part of this Bachelorette show, but I didn't realize how much it brought up some either trauma or anxiety that I may not have dealt with as much as I thought I had."