Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Filming Katie Thurston's Season of The Bachelorette Brought Up "Trauma"

In her latest podcast episode, Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe teased what fans can expect when the new season of The Bachelorette premieres later this summer.

Every season of The Bachelorette is full of surprises.

As excitement continues to build for Katie Thurston's journey to find love on ABC's hit reality show, Bachelor Nation is hoping for any and all clues about the episodes to come.

While appearing on her PodcastOne Off the Vine podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe raved about the season ahead. At the same time, she admitted to facing some obstacles. 

"A lot of people are asking how I'm feeling," she shared on the April 29 episode. "They know I took a social media break for a couple of days. I was very overwhelmed. I think it was such a perfect storm and breeding ground for anxiety because I truly was back in a world of…I'm so happy to be part of this Bachelorette show, but I didn't realize how much it brought up some either trauma or anxiety that I may not have dealt with as much as I thought I had."

Meet All of Katie Thurston's Possible Bachelorette Contestants

While she didn't share specifics, Kaitlyn added, "My hormones out of control. I'm in New Mexico where I swear the altitude and the dryness and the hotel food was just getting to me."

That's not to say she had a bad experience filming the season as a co-host alongside Tayshia Adams.

"It genuinely went by so fast," she explained. "I can't believe I was filming a season of The Bachelorette. I can't wait for you guys to watch. It's hard to give you an update." 

The Dew Edit and Spade and Sparrows founder added, "What I will say is I think it's going to be really fun. Tayshia and I had a really, really fun time being there. We love Katie. I'm definitely not going to say much because I don't want to get in trouble, but maybe I can say it's the most dramatic season yet? We had a really great time."

Back in February, Chris Harrison stepped down from hosting duties after he defended controversial contestant Rachael Kirkconnell. ABC later asked Kaitlyn and Tayshia, who are both former Bachelorettes, to take the reins of hosts as Katie finds love.

According to a source, this season had a "different vibe" without Chris. But all signs point to another memorable season. 

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, June 7 on ABC.

