William & KateKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Proof the Dexter Revival Is Arriving Sooner Than You'd Think

A new Dexter teaser proves the revival is arriving on Showtime this year. Check it out for yourself.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 29, 2021 6:19 PMTags
TVDexterCelebrities

America's favorite serial killer is ready to slay this fall.

On Thursday, April 29, Showtime released an all-new teaser for the highly anticipated Dexter revival. In the just-released footage, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) appears to be enjoying a wintery view. However, as the window's reflection lets on, things are far more chilling inside.

We're, of course, talking about the victim wrapped in plastic wrap, which is a signature for the killer. Without saying a word, Dexter makes it clear that he's put his lumberjack life behind him and is back to his murderous antics.

While this is all very exciting to see, we are most excited that the teaser confirmed the revival's 2021 return. As the final scene notes, Dexter will return to Showtime "this fall."

Since it was announced that production would begin in early 2021, many were hoping that the new limited series would air later in the year. Thankfully, fans will be getting new Dexter episodes before the calendar turns. And, if you think about it, the fall really isn't that far away.

Excited yet?

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Showtime is clearly gearing up for Dexter's return to TV as this new trailer comes a week after a brief teaser surfaced on social media. Although the footage just showed a glimpse of an ax hitting a tree stump and a fire burning, the voiceover was very telling.

Dexter was heard saying, "There really is nothing like getting back to nature...my nature."

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shares Message Behind Her New Song "Your Power"

2
Exclusive

How Chris Harrison’s Absence Impacted Katie Thurston’s Bach Season

3
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Makes NSFW Confession About Sex After Giving Birth

Again, not a lot of information on what's in store for the revival. So, while we wait for more details, scroll through the images below to see what we do know so far.

Moviestore Collection/Shutterstock
How Many Episodes?

The revival will be 10 episodes. Showrunner Clyde Phillips—who ran the first four seasons of the original series—wrote the script for the first and the last episode. Production is slated to begin in early 2021 and the show will air in the fall later that same year.

Dan Littlejohn/Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
This Is Not Dexter Season 9

Phillips told THR that "We want this not to be Dexter season nine." 

"We basically do get to start from scratch," he said. "I mean, 10 years have passed—however many years have passed—by the time this will air, and the show will reflect that time passage in so far as the ending of the show. This will have no resemblance to how the original finale was and it's a great opportunity to write a second finale for a show." 

Showtime
This Is Not a Reaction to the Series Finale

Phillips acknowledged many people involved with the show—including Michael C. Hall—knew that lumberjack ending was not a fan fave. 

"Michael certainly was aware that the ending wasn't well received and I believe that he was not completely satisfied with it and this is an opportunity to make that right," Philips said. "But that's not why we're doing it. We're doing this because there's such a hunger for Dexter out there." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
But It's Not an Erasure of the Finale, Either

The revival will not erase Dexter's turn as a lumberjack.

"We're 10 years later," Phillips said. "We're not undoing anything. We're not doing movie magic, we're not going to betray the audience to say 'That was all a dream,' or whatever it is. I mean, what happened in the first eight years happened in the first eight years. This is now however many years later. So we're not undoing anything." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Deb Be Back?

Dexter's adoptive sister Deb (Jennifer Carpenter) will still be dead, but Dexter's a show known for its ghosts. 

"There is some flexibility for movie magic, and that's all I can say about it," Phillips said, refusing to answer the question directly. 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Will Phillips' Finale Idea Happen?

When the original finale aired, Phillips was interviewed by E! News' Kristin Dos Santos and revealed what his pitch for the series finale would have been. It involved Dexter being executed for his crimes while all of his victims (even the indirect ones) could be seen watching from the gallery. Understandably, Phillips couldn't say whether this ending would see the light of day in the revival. 

"Everybody knows that quote," he said. "And then if I say none of it is in play, then they know something else is going to happen if they say all of it in play. Then, then they know that that's something's going to happen so I can't answer that. I can't talk about the finale of the show." 

Randy Tepper/Showtime
Where Will the Show Be Set?

Dexter was sort of iconically set in Miami the first time around, and in the finale the character had relocated to Oregon. Philips couldn't say where exactly the new season will be set, but he could tease that "it won't be Miami." 

Showtime
Will Dexter Still Be in Law Enforcement?

Phillips couldn't say for sure if Dexter's former job of blood splatter analyst for the Miami Police Department would come back into play, but he could say this: "We discuss it and we we do mess with it, we do change it up. I can't tell you in which ways." 

The show will "look and feel different yet familiar," whatever that means. 

The Dexter revival is arriving on Showtime in fall 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Billie Eilish Shares Message Behind Her New Song "Your Power"

2
Exclusive

How Chris Harrison’s Absence Impacted Katie Thurston’s Bach Season

3
Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Makes NSFW Confession About Sex After Giving Birth

4

Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Talks the Jess vs. Logan Debate

5

IHOP Hostess Goes Viral After Accidentally Turning Away Adam Sandler

Latest News

Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric Revisit Julia Roberts Love Triangle

Morgan Wallen Banned From Billboard Music Awards After Getting 6 Nods

Exclusive

Morgan Stewart Makes NSFW Confession About Sex After Giving Birth

See Justin Theroux’s Reaction to Comment About His “Unfrivolous Jaw”

Gilmore Girls' Scott Patterson Talks the Jess vs. Logan Debate

Mario Lopez Recalls His Daughter Walking in on Him Having Sex

Kaitlyn Bristowe: Filming Bachelorette Again Brought Up Trauma