Go Behind-the-Scenes of Falcon and The Winter Soldier in New Disney+ Special

It's time to see some Marvel magic.
On Thursday, April 29, Disney+ revealed that they'll be taking viewers behind the scenes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with an all-new episode from their documentary-style anthology series, Marvel Studios: Assembled. This is the second episode of the docuseries, premiering Friday, April 30 on the streaming service, as Assembled previously shared BTS footage from WandaVision.
And, as the new teaser below promises, there will be plenty more of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to enjoy. "With Sam picking up the shield, there's a lot of trepidation," Mackie notes of his character in the BTS footage. "It's surprising how timely this series is."
Expressing a similar sentiment, Stan acknowledges how Falcon and the Winter Soldier features "complex issues" that "are very applicable to the times that we're in."
In addition to Mackie and Stan's insights into the series, Assembled teases a closer look at how the epic superhero stunts are pulled off. Director Kari Skogland even reveals they "spent several days pushing people out of planes."
Um, we're gonna need a bit more elaboration on that tidbit!
This special couldn't be timelier as a fourth Captain America film is said to be in the works. Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman is working on Captain America 4 for Marvel Studios.
As Mackie's Sam Wilson character transformed into the new Captain America towards the end of the Disney+ series, it's likely he'll be leading the highly anticipated project. While we wait for more news on this film, take a closer look at the behind-the-scenes fun to come in the new Assembled trailer above.
Assembled: The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arrives on Disney+ April 30.