How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Helped Celebrate Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10th Anniversary

Just because you didn't see it doesn't mean it didn't happen.

Of course, that mantra can apply to many things, but this time we're talking about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle supporting Prince William and Kate Middleton on the occasion of their very special 10th wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge rang in the milestone on Thursday, April 29 and, according to a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan privately congratulated the couple.

It was just a week ago that Harry reunited with his expectant wife and their son Archie in California after traveling to England to attend his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. The somber event simultaneously marked Harry's public reunion with William and Kate for the first time since his bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey. While the brothers were separated by their cousin Peter Phillips as they processed behind their grandfather's casket, they were later seen walking together outside St. George's Chapel after the funeral ended.