Billie Eilish Shares "Very Vulnerable" Message Behind Her New Song "Your Power"

Billie Eilish just shared the inspiration behind her haunting new song "Your Power."

The track, which dropped on Thursday, April 29 with a music video that features a platinum blonde Billie sitting on a cliff with a snake slowly wrapping itself around her body, was one of the Grammy-winning artist's "favorite" to write, Billie wrote in an Instagram post.

"'Your Power' song and video out now," Billie began. "This is one of my favorite songs i've ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."

Billie alternates between first and third person in the new song's lyrics. In one verse, she sings, "She said you were a hero / You played the part / But you ruined her in a year / Don't act like it was hard." A following verse reads, "I thought that I was special / You make me feel like it was my fault you are the devil."