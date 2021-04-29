Billie Eilish Shares "Very Vulnerable" Message Behind Her New Song "Your Power"

Billie Eilish just shared the inspiration behind her haunting new song "Your Power."
The track, which dropped on Thursday, April 29 with a music video that features a platinum blonde Billie sitting on a cliff with a snake slowly wrapping itself around her body, was one of the Grammy-winning artist's "favorite" to write, Billie wrote in an Instagram post.
"'Your Power' song and video out now," Billie began. "This is one of my favorite songs i've ever written. i feel very vulnerable putting this one out because i hold it so close to my heart. this is about many different situations that we've all either witnessed or experienced. i hope this can inspire change. try not to abuse your power."
Billie alternates between first and third person in the new song's lyrics. In one verse, she sings, "She said you were a hero / You played the part / But you ruined her in a year / Don't act like it was hard." A following verse reads, "I thought that I was special / You make me feel like it was my fault you are the devil."
Other lyrics hint at a relationship with a big power imbalance.
"And you swear you didn't know / You said you thought she was your age," Billie sings on the track. "How dare you? /And how could you? / Will you only feel bad if it turns out, that they kill your contract?"
"Your Power" is the new single off Billie's next album Happier Than Ever. She announced the album's release date on Instagram earlier this month.
"MY NEW ALBUM 'Happier Than Ever' OUT JULY 30TH!" she captioned a post featuring the cover art. "this is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can't even tell you. i've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel. alsoooo new song out thursday at 9am pt too!!"
She also dropped the full track list in a since-deleted post on her Instagram Story, which revealed song titles like "I Didn't Change My Number," "Billie Bossa Nova," "Getting Older" and "GOLDWING." It also includes "Therefore I Am," the single she released last November.
Check out the new video for "Your Power" above.