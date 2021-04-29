Mario Lopez Recalls the "Traumatic" Moment His Daughter Walked in on Him Having Sex

Watch : Mario Lopez's Daughter Walked in on Him Having Sex

Mario Lopez wasn't Saved By the Bell when it came to his sex life!

In a hilarious sneak peek at tonight's all new episode of E!'s Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, the Access Hollywood host reveals an especially cringey moment that most parents can probably relate to.

"How do you have sex when you have three children anyways?" host Lisa Vanderpump asks Mario and his wife Courtney Lopez.

"Oh my gosh, it's all about the quickie now," Mario laughs before admitting a recent misstep. "This was so traumatic, our daughter walked in on us the other day..."

Courtney adds that she and Mario decided to get intimate in the guest bedroom, or as Mario puts it, for "a little getaway" from their usual sheets. Yet their daughter Gia apparently went looking for her parents, only to find them getting down and dirty.

Courtney thought all would be fine because it only takes "however many minutes" to do the deed with her hunky husband. Mario quickly defends himself: "Wait, that didn't come out right!"