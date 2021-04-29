William & KateKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

You Totally Missed Jennifer Garner's Nod to 13 Going on 30 in Her New Movie Yes Day

Blink and you'll miss it! Scroll on to see the subtle accessory Jennifer Garner wore in both her new movie Yes Day and in her 2004 film 13 Going on 30.

Jennifer Garner, 13 Going On 30, Yes DayNetflix, Columbia Pictures

Jennifer Garner clearly knows the power of a good accessory. 

In a video shared to TikTok on April 28, Netflix pointed out that the 49-year-old actress wears the same necklace in both Yes Day and in 13 Going on 30.

The piece is a pretty pink pearl choker featuring a crystal flower. Eagle-eyed fans can spot it in the scene of Garner's new film where her character Allison weds Édgar Ramírez's character Carlos. It's also visible in the scene of her 2004 movie in which her character Jenna gets caught in the rain on her way to visit her BFF Matt (played by Mark Ruffalo) at his apartment, where she finds out he's getting married. 

And in case there were any doubts, costume designer Susie DeSanto, who's worked with Garner on six different movies, confirmed the subtle throwback during an interview with PopSugar, calling it a "fun fact."

In Netflix's 2021 picture Yes Day, Garner and Ramírez play parents who always feel like they're saying no to their children and decide to give them a "Yes Day" in which the kids make the rules for 24 hours.

Jennifer Garner's Best Roles

The film comes almost two decades after the Alias alum starred in 13 Going on 30, in which she played a teenager who turns 30 overnight thanks to some magic wishing dust.

While some fans would love to see a sequel of the rom-com, Garner has made it clear this probably won't happen.

"What? Like, 15 going on 50?" she said on a 2019 episode of Good Morning America. "Let's simmer down. Let's leave well enough alone."

