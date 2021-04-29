William & KateKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

IHOP Hostess Goes Viral After Accidentally Turning Away Adam Sandler

A New York waitress is going viral over a video showing her interacting with Adam Sandler, who she did not recognize and who soon left IHOP after learning there was a long wait.

Oops!

A teenage IHOP hostess is going viral on TikTok after revealing in a video she failed to recognize a famous customer, Adam Sandler, who soon left because he didn't want to wait 30 minutes to be seated. 

Dayanna Rodas, 17, posted security camera footage of the 54-year-old Wedding Singer actor, who wore a mask, a red hoodie, basketball shorts and sneakers, standing with one of his two daughters inside the entrance to the IHOP in Manhasset, Long Island before turning to leave.

"Pleaseee come back," Dayanna wrote in the caption of the video, which showed her appearing with a clown face. "Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP."

Adam's rep confirmed to HuffPost that it was the comic actor in the video but offered no further comment.

Dayanna told The New York Post, "It wasn't until a customer walked in about 15 minutes later saying, ‘Adam Sandler was outside,' when I realized I spoke to Adam Sandler!"

Watch the video below:

Dayanna later returned to TikTok to offer an explanation. "Everyone's asking me how I didn't recognize him," Dayanna said in a video posted on Wednesday, April 28. "It's because he had a big beard and I've never seen Adam Sandler with a beard. And the mask didn't help."

Many fans defended her behavior. One person commented on her TikTok video, "You did the right thing. Celebrity, but a customer like everyone else."

Another person commented, "Normalize treating celebrities like regular people."

