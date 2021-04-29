IHOP Hostess Goes Viral After Accidentally Turning Away Adam Sandler

Watch : Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler's "50 First Dates" Turns 16: E! News Rewind

Oops!

A teenage IHOP hostess is going viral on TikTok after revealing in a video she failed to recognize a famous customer, Adam Sandler, who soon left because he didn't want to wait 30 minutes to be seated.

Dayanna Rodas, 17, posted security camera footage of the 54-year-old Wedding Singer actor, who wore a mask, a red hoodie, basketball shorts and sneakers, standing with one of his two daughters inside the entrance to the IHOP in Manhasset, Long Island before turning to leave.

"Pleaseee come back," Dayanna wrote in the caption of the video, which showed her appearing with a clown face. "Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP."

Adam's rep confirmed to HuffPost that it was the comic actor in the video but offered no further comment.

Dayanna told The New York Post, "It wasn't until a customer walked in about 15 minutes later saying, ‘Adam Sandler was outside,' when I realized I spoke to Adam Sandler!"