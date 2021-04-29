Watch T-Pain Realize He's Accidentally Been Ignoring Celebs on Instagram for Years

Watch : T-Pain - E! People's Choice Awards Glambot

If you've been trying to slide into T-Pain's DMs—and got ignored—you're actually part of a special, elite club including tons of celebrities that faced the same fate.



The "Buy You A Drank" rapper took to Twitter on April 28 to share a hilarious TikTok of himself. Walking viewers through tons and tons of Instagram DMs and mentions, the producer revealed that he had no idea that this was happening for at least—get this— two years.



He captioned his tweet, "I swear!! I'm just now seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!! How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I'm dumb"



In the clip, while shaking his head at the lengthy list of stars, T-Pain wrote in the audible caption, "I was today years old when I found out about the request folder on Instagram that's full of celebs trying to reach me."