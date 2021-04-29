William & KateKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Katy Perry's Amazon Shoe Collection Makes Us Ready to Dress up Again

Ditch the house slippers for these bold shoes curated by the singer.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 29, 2021 3:36 PMTags
E-Comm: Katy Perry Amazon ShoesE! Illustration

We've all reveled in the slippers and sweatpants life for the past year, but whenever you're ready to leave the house and start socializing again, Katy Perry has you covered with her Amazon shoe collection. During a recent Amazon Live session, she said the line was all about "boldness, conversation, and color," revealing, "Our motto is 'Stop traffic and start conversations.'" And that's exactly what you'll do when you rock the heels, sandals, and sneakers curated by the singer.

Check out some of her favorite pairs along with commentary from Katy and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo.

Katy Perry Women's The Geli Flat Sandal

"My Geli shoes are super fun. This collection has a little bit of an Egyptian inspiration based on my trip. This ankh symbol is on the toe and it's beautiful." She added, "This would be my favorite pair of shoes from this collection." There are 38 colors to choose from!

$49
Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Jimmi Flat Sandal

"Who doesn't want to go to the pool in a watermelon slide that sparkles? Isn't that fun? Very very cute," Katy shared. She wishes she had the shoes to wear for her "This is How We Do" music video back in 2013.

$59
Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Star Heeled Sandal

Katy recommends this shoe for wedding guests, remarking "You don't want to steal the show necessarily, but why not go all out since we've been dressing in sweats? I love this shoe." She added, "I love a little PVC and a unique-shaped heel. I like PVC because I'm interesting in elongating my leg and that's what this see-through [fabric] does." The singer revealed, "This is based on a little art deco Hollywood style." Paige chimed in to share, "I'm obsessed with these. I feel like they go with everything." She also insisted that they're "really, really comfortable."

$98
Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Dina Pump

Katy, who was wearing the Dina Pump in nude at the time said, "It's helping me feel a little more snatched." Paige commented, "I think they're so unique with the scallop. I think they are the PERFECT girl boss shoe. And they're so comfortable." There's also a flat version of the scalloped shoe.

$89
Heels
$79
Ballet Flats

Katy Perry Women's The Luv Flat Sandal

Paige gushed, "You don't understand how comfortable these flats are. Usually, I feel like something that goes over your ankle can get uncomfortable, but I've been wearing these all day long. I'm wearing the yellow ones. I absolutely love these." Katy described them as "hip, funky, and cool," pointing out the padding in the shoe which provides comfort.

$59
Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Rizzo Sneaker

"They're so cute," Paige told Katy about the Rizzo sneakers. Katy described the sneaker as "the evolved saddle shoe, but very comfy and cute."

$79
Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Kerry Sneaker

"Here's some comfort and some pizazz for you," Katy shared as she held up the Kerry sneakers. She divulged, "Just so you know, I'm really particular about the crystals and stuff," promising that there's no need to worry about them falling off the shoes.

$79
Amazon

Katy Perry Women's The Pearl Slide Sandal

"These are my favorites. A satin, stretchy slide, and in the heel is a pearl and gold whole bit situation. It's simple and comfortable, but it's so beautiful and chic." She elaborated, "I love a square toe." The shoes are available in mint, yellow, black, and red.

$69
Amazon

