William & KateKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Glimpse Into Life With Their 3 Kids in Rare Family Video

To celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a sweet video of kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. See the heartwarming footage below!

By Jess Cohen Apr 29, 2021 3:25 PMTags
Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamRoyalsCelebritiesPrince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis
Watch: Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Day 10 Years Later

It's Prince William and Kate Middleton's anniversary, but the royals just gave us all a reason to celebrate. 

In honor of their special day, marking 10 years since they tied the knot, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share a sweet family video featuring kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," the couple captioned the video, shot by filmmaker Will Warr. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C."

The footage, which was filmed in Norfolk in the autumn last year, shows the family laughing together while taking a walk outside. Other sweet moments include the proud parents chasing their kids, as well as roasting marshmallows together by a fire. The family's late dog Lupo can also be seen in the video.

photos
Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Moments

This new footage comes just hours after the duo, who wed in a stunning ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, unveiled new portraits to celebrate their anniversary. The pictures, taken by Chris Floyd at Kensington Palace, show a smiling William and Kate showing some rare PDA as they posed together.

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Crocs & Her Reaction Was Priceless

2

Tyrese Shocks Fans By Shaving Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

3

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

"I recently visited Cambridge for the first time in my life. That same day, by an astonishing coincidence, was also the day I was asked to photograph The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their tenth wedding anniversary," the photographer wrote on Instagram. "It was a thrill to spend some time with them at Kensington Palace, especially as The Duchess is a rather keen photographer. Happy anniversary!"

Chris Floyd/Camera Press

Watch William and Kate's family video above!

Trending Stories

1
Update!

Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Crocs & Her Reaction Was Priceless

2

You Must See Inside Miley Cyrus' Rock and Roll California Home

3

Tyrese Shocks Fans By Shaving Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

4

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

5

Tom Brady Shares Rare Tribute to Ex Bridget Moynahan on Her Birthday

Latest News

See Jennifer Garner's Nod to 13 Going on 30 in Yes Day

You Must See Inside Miley Cyrus' Rock and Roll California Home

IHOP Hostess Goes Viral After Accidentally Turning Away Adam Sandler

See How T-Pain Has Been Accidentally Ignoring Celebs For Years

Katy Perry's Amazon Shoe Collection Makes Us Ready to Dress up Again

You Need to See Prince William & Kate Middleton's Sweet Family Video

Deals for Real: Mother's Day Gifts Under $50