Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Snuggles With Baby Summer Moon in New Photo

Watch : "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl

Scheana Shay is officially kicking off a new season…of baby snuggles.

On April 26, the Vanderpump Rules star gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies, a baby girl named Summer Moon Honey Davies. The TV personality gave fans another look at their newborn late Wednesday, April 27, when Shay shared a snap of herself snuggling her little one. As she wrote on Instagram, "My everything."

While it looks like Shay has seamlessly taken to her new role, there were bumps along the way for the 35-year-old first-time mom as she suffered some concerning complications while giving birth.

"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome," she explained in an Instagram post. "My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum. Until this morning I was on a magnesium drip that made me extremely lethargic and flu-like, shivering uncontrollably to the point where I felt like I was seizing. Having not caught this condition in time, that would have been likely."