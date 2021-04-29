Comedian Hannah Gadsby Shares She Married Producer Jenney Shamash

Hannah Gadsby has tied the knot!

In a post shared to Instagram on April 28, the 43-year-old comedian introduced her fans to her wife Jenney Shamash.

"She is a producer extraordinaire," Gadsby wrote alongside a photo of the couple eating ice cream. "She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold."

The star noted the two wed in January and are "very chuffed about it."

"For the record: this is me gushing," she added. "I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story. My heart felt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality. #Married #Really? #YeahTotally."

Several of Gadsby's celebrity pals also sent along congratulatory messages. "Awww I love love," Michelle Buteau wrote in the comments section. "Congratulations." Added Sharon Stone, "Huge congrats." Wrote Natasha Lyonne, "Congratulations!!"

Shamash is listed as one of the producers for Gadsby's Emmy-nominated comedy special Douglas. The show, released last year, featured observational comedy, a story about an interaction at the dog park, a "lecture" for her haters and more.