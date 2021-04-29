OscarsSelena GomezRe-watch the OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Colton Underwood Shows Off New Physique After Prioritizing His Health "Physically and Mentally"

Colton Underwood, who came out as gay earlier this month, shared shirtless pics to Instagram on April 28 that showed off his eye-popping abs. Take a look, here.

This has been quite the year of new beginnings for Colton Underwood

The 29-year-old former star of The Bachelor shared a carousel of photos to Instagram on Wednesday, April 28 that showed off his recent body transformation. This follows Colton coming out as gay during a Good Morning America appearance on April 14. 

"this year i prioritized my health. physically and mentally," the former NFL player captioned his post. 

The eye-catching pair of shirtless pics revealed Colton currently has abs for days, and indeed, one of the images was a close-up of his midsection that also featured his impressive biceps. 

A number of Bachelor Nation favorites took to the comments to praise his muscular look. "Drop that ab workout bro," fellow NFL alum Clay Harbor wrote, along with an eyes emoji. 

"That peloton is working doeeeee," Blake Horstmann shared. And Chris Randone commented, "Bro.....chill."

In coming out during a sit-down with GMA's Robin Roberts earlier this month, Colton said, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

On April 14, shortly after the interview aired, Colton was spotted with Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy in New York City's West Village as they filmed their upcoming Netflix unscripted series. 

