How Chris Harrison’s Absence Impacted the Dynamic on Set of Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette Season

Watch : Chris Harrison Replaced By Tayshia Adams & Kaitlyn Bristowe as "Bachelorette" Host

For the first time in The Bachelorette's 18-year history, Chris Harrison won't be hosting the show when it airs this summer.

He stepped down in February after defending controversial contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, and ABC asked former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams to take the reins.

Although Chris won't appear onscreen during Katie Thurston's upcoming search for true love, his presence—or lack thereof—continued to impact the cast of the 17th season of The Bachelorette, which has wrapped filming.

A source close to production exclusively tells E! News that Chris' presence was "missed" because "the guys always go to him for advice and view him as a wise older guy and the ladies go to him as a father figure." During Katie's season, her contestants couldn't get the same advice from Tayshia and Kaitlyn, the insider says.

Chris was also missed in the sense that he is "the mediator and voice of reason on set," according to a source close to Bachelor Nation.