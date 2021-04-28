Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Ooze Old Hollywood Glamour in New Photos From Lucille Ball Film

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Shares Rare Selfie

Nicole Kidman is the belle of the Ball.

New photos from Aaron Sorkin's upcoming film Being the Ricardos show Kidman in character as comedy icon Lucille Ball alongside Javier Bardem as her husband and co-star Desi Arnaz. The pics show Nicole with Lucille's signature red locks and Javier in a green suit, standing in front of a classic car. In one photo, the two actors embrace for a kiss.

The new movie follows Lucille and Desi over a week of filming I Love Lucy, which ran for six seasons from 1951 to 1957. It explores the challenges of working on the hit show, as well as a personal crisis that could end Lucille and Desi's marriage, according to Deadline. The film is executive produced by the couple's real-life children, Lucie Arnaz, 69, and Desi Arnaz Jr., 67.

Despite rising to superstardom as America's ideal married couple, in real life, Lucille and Desi's relationship was rumored to have been tumultuous from the beginning, and ultimately, they divorced in 1960 after 20 years of marriage. Lucille went on to marry comedian Gary Morton in 1961.