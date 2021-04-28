Priyanka Chopra Makes Impassioned Plea as India Faces Worsening COVID-19 Crisis

Watch : Selena Gomez Slams Facebook for Coronavirus Misinformation

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is explaining why India is in need of "urgent" help as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.

On Wednesday, April 28, The White Tiger actress shared a video from her home in London, saying that she can no longer sit by idly as the situation worsens.

"Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I'm sitting in London and I'm hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs," she explains, "ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of deaths is so much."

The 38-year-old Bollywood star continues, "India is my home and India is bleeding. And we, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care: Because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe."