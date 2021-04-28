Why Kendall Jenner’s Romance With Devin Booker Stands Out From Her Past Relationships

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's romance is a slam dunk!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Phoenix Suns player enjoyed a fun-filled weekend together after they were spotted out and about in New York City. And while the couple has kept their relationship out of the public eye since sparking romance rumors last April, a source tells E! News this romance is unlike any other for the supermodel.
"This is the happiest Kendall has been in a relationship," the insider shares. "It's getting more and more serious and she is very happy."
The source adds, "Devin is quiet and not interested in being in the spotlight or a celebrity. She really appreciates that about him and is attracted to that. They are really similar and love just being low-key and staying in and laughing together."
All in all, the insider explains, "They are a solid couple with no drama. It's been all positive and Kendall loves being with him."
Since confirming their relationship on Valentine's Day, the pair has mostly kept a low profile. However, they weren't shy about being seen together during their many outings over the weekend.
In the afternoon on Saturday, April 24, the duo grabbed a bite at the Italian restaurant Bar Pitti.
The two went for a casual vibe, as the 25-year-old supermodel donned loose-fitted gray trousers and a white tank top that she paired with a cream-colored tweed cardigan. The 24-year-old athlete went for a monochromatic look, wearing an all-black 'fit.
But by the evening, they turned up the heat with eye-catching ensembles. Plus, they showed a bit of PDA during their date night at Carbone.
Kendall turned heads in a tan leather tube top and matching pants. She tied her look together with a Louis Vuitton purse and brown heeled flip-flops. The NBA star seemingly coordinated with the reality TV personality, as he rocked tan-colored pants that he styled with an oversized black T-shirt, a black-and-white checkered flannel and black Converse.
The twosome walked out of the eatery holding hands, something they've rarely done while out in public together.
Their hangout in the Big Apple comes only a few weeks after the basketball pro cheekily trolled the E! star on Instagram. On Sunday, April 4, the KUWTK star shares a series of photos of herself, with one capturing her cradling a chicken.
Devin's response to her post was pure perfection. "Very beautiful," he commented, adding, "course."
It was only a few months ago they made things official on Instagram, but as a source previously told E! News, they are stronger than ever.
"She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down-low," the insider noted in August 2020, "but she likes him and she's happy to be with him right now."
From the looks of their recent outings, it's clear they have one winning romance.