16 Skincare Products That Are Worth the Hype

Are you focused on your glow up? Us too!
With more time at home over the past year to go makeup-free, we've gotten serious about skincare and finding products that will not only make us feel confident to go sans makeup when things go back to normal, but products that will also nourish our skin from the inside out. And thanks to more time on social media apps like TikTok, we've come across some pretty amazing (and affordable) skincare products that actually work.
After hours of research and testing dozens upon dozens of products, we've finally gotten to the point where we can look in the mirror and not panic at the sight of irritated, pimple-infested skin. If you're also on a similar skincare and self-love journey, we rounded up 16 products that transformed our skin and will hopefully help you, too!
See below for the skincare products that you need to add to your skincare routine.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
There was one week where our TikTok For You Page was flooded with Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, so we knew we had to try it. Like most SkinTok recs, this one did not disappoint. It features a powerful yet gentle Salicylic Acid (BHA) blend that will clear blemish-causing buildup, reduce the appearance of pores and make your skin look and feel smoother with consistent use. Although we did experience a bit of purging when we first started using it, the daily leave-on exfoliant is now one of our go-to products.
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
SkinTok dermatologists rave about CeraVe products especially this salicylic acid cleanser. It's non-comedogenic and includes powerhouse ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and ceramides. You really cannot go wrong with any of CeraVe's products!
Mighty Patch Original
We have a stash of Mighty Patches on hand at all times for a reason! With pure medical-grade hydrocolloid, these dots help extract pus out of whiteheads and speed up healing. They perfectly adhere to the skin, so you'll forget you're wearing them! We also love their microdart patches because they can tackle deep blemishes.
Then I Met You Living Cleansing Balm
Our skin really started to change for the best when we were introduced to double-cleansing. The idea is to start with a nourishing cleansing balm then follow up with a gel-like hydrating cleanser. This method ensures all makeup, dirt and grime is gently removed from the skin before you start layering your other skincare products. We absolutely love Then I Met You's Living Cleansing Balm for our first cleanse. It helps melt away oil-based impurities thanks to a blend of ingredients like fatty acid-rich seaberry oil, olive oil and vitamin E.
Bad Habit Wake Things Up Matcha & Mint Daily Cleanser
If Emma Chamberlain tells us to buy something, whether it's clothing, coffee or skincare, we'll do it! We look forward to using this cleanser by Bad Habit every morning. With matcha green tea, mint and neroli, this detoxifying cleanser wakes up our skin and leaves it feeling soft and hydrated.
MaeLove Serums Trio
Just when we thought our skin could never be clear, soft and glowing, along came MaeLove! We're not kidding when we say the Hydrator B5, Glow Maker and NIA 10 serums have nearly cleared up our acne and completely transformed our skin. Go and get this trio like right now!
COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
This cult-favorite essence is no joke! While the snake mucin had us skeptical at first, we soon fell in love with this transformative essence. With hydrating ingredients like sodium hyaluronate, this essence is like giving your skin a huge jug of water. Not to mention it also helps brighten and repair skin.
Eau Thermale Avène Skin Recovery Cream
We've tried so many moisturizers over the years to help our dry skin, but none compare to Avène's Skin Recovery Cream. Not only does it hydrate your skin and make it feel and look smooth, this cream helps repair your skin barrier, which comes in handy after time in the sun or picking blemishes. Trust us, it's worth the price!
The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Suspension 10%
If you've ever stumbled upon SkinTok, you've probably heard of The Ordinary. With incredible price points and dermatologist-approved formulas, their product lineup is a must-try. We love their Azelaic Acid Suspension because it helps smooth skin, shrink the appearance of pores and, most important for us, fade dark spots and combat hyperpigmentation.
Soon Skincare Sheet Masks
We recently tried Soon Skincare's sheet masks and we're hooked! Unlike many sheet masks, Soon Skincare's masks use micro-hole hydrogel technology to perfectly mold to your face. So far, the Hydrogel Collagen Face Mask is our fave and leaves our skin super hydrated and glowing. The brand also offers incredible eye, feet, hand and lip masks.
The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm
Another must-have cleansing balm for sensitive, irritated skin is The INKEY List Oat Cleansing Balm! Not only is it only $10, but it features 1% Colloidal Oatmeal and 3% Oat Kernel Oil to help nourish skin while removing makeup and other impurities. You can't go wrong with anything from The INKEY List. Their products are super affordable and they give you similar results to cult-favorite products 3x the price.
Wishful Yo Detox Face & Body Enzyme Scrub
When our skin is in need of a deep exfoliation session, we love using the Wishful Yo Detox Face & Body Enzyme Scrub. The gentle scrub features an AHA and BHA blend (so important for skin), charcoal, and pineapple and papaya enzymes. We love how soft our skin looks and feels after we use it!
andLAB Hydrating Face Mask- 5-Pack
In case you couldn't tell we're huge sheet maskers! Among the many we've tried, andLAB's Hydrating Face Masks are one of our favorites. Packed with niacinamide, vitamin B5 and other hydrating ingredients, these masks will calm irritated skin and make skin look bouncier and more hydrated.
True Botanicals Pure Radiance Oil
We cannot live without True Botanicals face oils especially their Pure Radiance Oil. With 27 plant-actives, nutrient rich oils like calendula, cold-pressed cucumber seed, organic hemp, jojoba seed and fresh ginger root oils. The powerful blend helps with several skin concerns like inflammation, hyperpigmentation, eczema, rosacea and fine lines.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Alpha Beta® Ultra Gentle Daily Peel for Sensitive Skin
We love every Dr. Dennis Gross skincare tool and product we've tried. However, the Alpha Beta® Ultra Gentle Daily Peel is a standout. With gentle acids and soothing botanicals, these pads will help exfoliate skin while helping with other skin concerns like dullness, enlarged pores and fine lines.
Loops Variety Mask Set
If you haven't tried Loops yet, you need to pick up their variety set ASAP! Formulated with clean actives, sustainable design and Korean skincare technology, these hydrogel masks perfectly mold to any face shape and help with a variety of skin concerns. This variety pack features five unique masks that you'll look forward to using every night.
