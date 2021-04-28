Can't Get Enough Way Day? Walmart's Having a Bonkers 2-Day Home Sale Too

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've been looking forward to Wayfair's Way Day event for months, but that's not the only home sale we're shopping this week. Walmart has some unbelievable deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, tools, décor, and more until April 30. There are many amazing items to choose from, but if you want to get a head start on your shopping, check out some of the items we love below. Just hurry up before they all sell out!
Best Choice Products 150W Horizontal Slow Masticating Juicer in Gray
Enjoy fresh juice every morning with this easy-to-use Best Choice juicer that's actually quiet. It separates juice and pulp and it has a soft bristle brush for simple cleanup.
Demuir Mid Century Modern Tufted Fabric Sofa with Rolled Accent Pillows, Gray
Get this sofa at a 44% discount! The three-seater sofa has a sturdy wood frame and 2 stylish bolster pillows.
PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart
If you don't already have an air fryer, you need to take advantage of this deal! The PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus gives you precise, superior crisping power and extra-large 10-qt. cooking capacity. There are 10 pre-programmed smart settings so you can air fry, rotisserie, bake, roast, dehydrate fruits, make homemade pizza, and so much more.
Keondre Indoor Wicker Teardrop Chair with Cushion, Gray and Dark Gray
This teardrop-shaped chair will add an artistic flair to your home and it offers incredible comfort. Everyone will clamor to get the best seat in the house (literally), so maybe you should get more than one while they're on sale.
Shark IQ Robot Vacuum
You can remove vacuuming from your chore list if you get the Shark IQ Robot Vacuum. It is equipped with a self-cleaning brush roll, advanced navigation, home mapping, and a powerful suction that can even pick up pet hair.
Instant Pot 6-Quart Duo Electric Pressure Cooker- Disney Mickey Mouse Red
Use this Instant Pot as a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, food steamer, slow cooker, rice cooker, and more. This one is perfect for Disney fanatics with its Mickey Mouse red theme.
Shark Steam Mop, S1000WM
Just add water and you can cut through grease with the Shark Steam Mop. It has an XL water tank and it's lightweight and easy to maneuver.
Mainstays 24" Bathroom Vanity w/ Top & Mirror (Pearl Gray)
This bathroom vanity and mirror set was already a great deal at $266. The $199 price tag is a total steal. The grey vanity comes with a matching wall mirror. You don't even need to put it together. The set arrives fully assembled and ready to install.
Tramontina Primaware 18 Piece Non-stick Cookware Set
An 18-piece cookware set for $40? That sounds too good to be true, but it's a reality. Each piece is non-stick with stay-cool handles and they're all compatible with gas, electric and ceramic glass cooktops. And, believe it or not, it does get even better. No more scrubbing your pots and pans after cooking. These are all dishwasher-safe, which makes clean up so much easier. It's also available in red.
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Wood Rectangle Leaner Mirror Brown 24 inch x 65 inch
This mirror from Drew Barrymore's brand Flower Home will add a chic, minimalist touch to any room of your home. And who doesn't need a full-length mirror?
Farberware Colourworks 11-piece Rainbow Titanium Teal Knife Set
This rainbow knife set looks amazing, but it's also full of efficient kitchen tools. The knives are made from high-carbon stainless steel blades for strength and durability. They're also available in purple. And you really can't beat $20 for an 11-piece knife set.
Meidong Food Saver Vacuum Sealer
Keep your food fresh up to 8 times longer when you vacuum seal it. This starter set includes the vacuum sealer, a user manual, a small bag cutter, an exhaust pipe, and 5 bags.
Better Homes & Gardens Maxwell Kitchen Cart
This kitchen cart is available at Walmart in black and white. It's a real game changer for anyone who loves hosting at their home. The top is made from stainless steel and solid bamboo, which slides to open up for storage. For additional storage, there are two ample drawers and a lower shelf. The best part? It's on wheels, so you can bring it from room to room to suit your needs.
While you're shopping at Walmart, check out some of our favorite items from Drew Barrymore's line.