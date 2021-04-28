Younes Bendjima Denies Throwing Shade at Ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA Pics

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Cutest Couple Moments

There are no "bad vibes" between Younes Bendjima and his ex Kourtney Kardashian.

Earlier this week, Kourtney and her new boyfriend, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, packed on the PDA in new Instagram pics of the two on a romantic vacation for Kourtney's 42nd birthday. One such photo shows the Poosh founder smooching her new man while sporting a bikini.

Fans speculated that there was drama between Younes and Kourtney on April 26, when the model shared a since-deleted quote on his Instagram Story that read, "Shamelessness has become so normal in today's society that modesty has become strange." Though the post raised eyebrows, Younes took to his Instagram Story on April 27 to confirm that the quote wasn't in reference to his ex's new pics.

"I always post quotes since years, all types of quotes," he wrote. "Stop attaching myself to people that are not part of my life anymore, it's been two years let's move on."