Elisabeth Moss Promises The Handmaid's Tale Fans Will Get "What They've Been Waiting For"

Like the patriarchy, The Handmaid's Tale must one day come to an end.
Stars Elisabeth Moss and Alexis Bledel exclusively dish on what fans can expect for the hit Hulu series' fourth season on E! News' Daily Pop. After a shocking premiere that introduced a new (and possibly deadly) wife last night, viewers can't wait to see how Handmaid's will conclude.
"This season, June's on the run," Moss explained about her onscreen character. "We're in a different place in every episode. I always end up running a lot...It was incredibly physically challenging!"
Co-star Bledel teased that June's plight is a new pace for the whole cast. "This season also overall is really edging into an action-adventure place. It's very exciting to see June as public enemy number one of Gilead," Bledel added.
Yet the stars are both keeping their fans in mind while looking ahead towards the fifth season. Moss revealed that viewers' "good observations" has led to some nods to the audience when it comes to June's storyline.
"I think it was important to all of us to kind of fulfill the promises that we had made with the show and with June," Moss continued. "We don't make the show in a vacuum...I think we felt like ok it's time to reward [fans] for watching this for three years. It's time to give them what they've been waiting for."
Moss even is stepping into the directors' chair this season. What originally was planned as Moss' directorial debut with just one episode quickly turned into three due to the COVID-19 pandemic scheduling changes.
"I chose episode three that was going to be my directorial debut, before COVID, and started [filming] it," Moss told Jimmy Fallon on April 21's The Tonight Show. "Then, we shut down for the six months, and then all of a sudden, I did that episode, I did two more—I did episodes eight and nine. Because nobody else was there a lot of the time, the directors. If a director finished their work and left, and they didn't want to come back and quarantine for two weeks, somebody had to direct it."
So what else can Moss and Bledel promise Handmaid fans? Check out the exclusive clip above for more juicy teasers!