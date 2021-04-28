Juno Temple Is Ready to Have "Some Fun" In Erotic Drama Little Birds

Watch : "Law & Order" & More TV Shows We're Excited for in 2021

Flying into a deeply erotic world.

On Wednesday, April 28, Starz released a sexy new trailer for their upcoming limited series, titled Little Birds. The drama series, which is based off Anaïs Nin's collection of erotic short stories of the same name, will premiere June 6 on Starz.

And, as the new trailer below teases, the upcoming series may be just as infamous as Nin's original stories. "Home or abroad, wherever you go, my patent-pending medicine will free you from troublesome behaviors and distracting wants," a doctor informs the series' lead Lucy Savage (Juno Temple). "The life you should be leading can finally begin."

As footage shows Lucy marrying a dashing young man (Hugh Skinner) and moving to Tangier, domestic life isn't all it's cracked up to be. "I moved halfway across the world," she laments, "and I feel I don't know the man I married at all."

However, after meeting dominatrix Cherifa (Yumna Marwan), it seems Lucy is ready to spread her wings and explore a new lifestyle. In fact, Lucy is seen asking to "have some fun."