Sarah Drew Clarifies What Grey's Anatomy's Japril Reunion Is All About

No, Jackson Avery did not drive 11 hours to see April, despite how Grey's Anatomy made it seem.
The promo for the next episode of the ABC hit confused fans a bit when it aired last week, since we last saw Jackson (Jesse Williams) plotting an 11-hour drive, only to then see him arrive at the house of his ex-wife and the mother of his child, April Kepner (Sarah Drew). An episode description did help clear up the issue just a little bit, explaining that Jackson first goes to see his dad (in Montana, 11 hours away), which "sets him on the right path."
Now, Drew is clearing up that confusion even further.
"April's been living in Seattle this whole time," she explained in an interview with E! News. "They've been co-parenting with Harriet, so they probably do a hand-off twice a week. They have a very healthy co-parenting relationship and have for the past three years."
So whatever Jackson is heading to April's house to say, it's something he hasn't said during all those many times he's seen her since she married Matthew (Justin Bruening) and left to help Seattle's homeless population.
Drew said this really is "Jackson's story," and that the thing he comes to talk to her about is "the meat of the episode." It's possible he's there to talk about helping the homeless population find places to stay during the pandemic (a plight he seemed to discover just a few episodes ago), or to talk about raising a biracial child in a moment of social upheaval and racial violence.
We're going to guess he's not there to beg her to dump her husband and get back together with him, but Grey's Anatomy has done some crazier things over the years.
What Drew could say about the reunion was that it's going to be plentiful and "beautiful."
"What I can say is that for all the people that love watching April and Jackson on screen together, you will see a lot of April and Jackson on screen together," she teased. "So that will be very satisfying."
Hit play above to hear more from Drew, and don't forget to also get obsessed with her other show, Freeform's Cruel Summer.
Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday, May 6 at 9 p.m. on ABC.