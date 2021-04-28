Why Anya Taylor-Joy Isn't Ruling Out a Queen's Gambit Season 2

Watch : TV Shows That Got Us Through 2020

Will Anya Taylor-Joy be returning to the chess board?

Per the 25-year-old actress, who won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and a Critics' Choice Television Award for her performance in The Queen's Gambit, she has a never say never attitude about the possibility of a second season. In ELLE's May 2021 Rising Stars issue, Anya explained why she isn't ruling out a return to the Netflix drama.

"It would be silly of me to go, 'There's never going to be a second series,'" she said, "and then I'm 40, and Scott [Frank]'s like, 'Yo, how do you feel about this? You want to go back?'"

In fact, Anya revealed she already has a dream of what's next for her character Beth. She continued, "I hope she starts doing things for her own enjoyment. I'd like Beth to pick up Benny and spend some time with him in Russia, just the two of them being snobby intellectuals together, and I hope she has a Bowie phase."