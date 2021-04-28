Hannah Ann Sluss Shares Her 17 Amazon Kitchen Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Some people say not to go into a grocery store if you're hungry, that same warning also applies to Hannah Ann Sluss's Instagram videos. She is always cooking something that looks so delicious. Looking at those meals, it's hard not to think "I wish I was invited" or "I wonder if I can make that too." Thankfully, The Bachelor alum is all about making dishes that are "easy and affordable," which she mentioned during a recent Amazon Live session.
Despite how perfect everything looks on her Instagram page, she insisted, "I mess up on a weekly basis, but it's not something you always show, like 'hey, I burned the cookies tonight,' but it happens!" She's all about embracing those mishaps and learning from them in addition to using affordable products that make her life easier. Above all else, Hannah Ann believes "every item in your kitchen should have multiple uses," like the cutting board that she uses as a charcuterie display, the strainer with an attached bowl, and the cooking pans that are so stunning that you might as well use them as serving dishes.
Additionally, she considers her electric can opener to be a "life changing" device. Aside from emphasizing the importance of functional kitchen tools, Hannah Ann loves to add some joy to her cooking experience with lots of pink items. She also shared how to make floral ice cubes with dried flowers that will have your friends thinking you hired a mixologist for your dinner party. If you want to channel Hannah Ann while you cook your next meal or host an event, check out her Amazon kitchen essentials below.
CHICHIC 2-in-1 Kitchen Strainer/Colander & Bowl
This strainer is one of Hannah Ann's essentials because it has an attached bowl underneath. And who doesn't love a 2-in-1 product? Oh, and it's just $10.
Cuisinart C77WTR-15P Classic Forged Triple Rivet, 15 Piece Set, White
Hannah Ann believes that a quality knife set is "a really good investment" and this one comes with scissors, which she uses often. Currently, her set is on sale for 20% off.
GreenLife Soft Grip Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Pink Saucepans with Lids, 1QT and 2QT
Hannah Ann uses this set of pink saucepans with lids all the time, since she cooks "about seven days a week," especially throughout the last year.
Oggi 4pc Clear Canister Set with Clamp Lids & Spoons
"I love this canister. I like to put cookies in this, candies, and different seasonal items. It's great for storage, but it's also just really cute to have out on your counter." This 4-piece set of airtight containers even comes with spoons that are attached. Hannah Ann isn't the only one who adores them. More than 4,394+ Amazon customers left 5-star reviews.
Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Electric Automatic Can Opener with Easy Push Down Lever
"I have the best can opener in the world." When I moved into my apartment, my roommate was like 'You don't have a handheld one?'" In response, Hannah Ann introduced her to an electric can opener, promising, "It will change your life. It's just so much easier."
Nachvorn Premium Heat Resistant Kitchen Gloves
Throughout her cooking demonstration, Hannah Ann used these pink oven mitts to protect her hands while she handles hot pans and trays. If pink isn't your think, there are 6 other colors to choose from at Amazon.
Zak Designs Confetti Melamine Dinnerware Set- Service for 4
"Being home so much this past year, I really missed going to a restaurant. One of the things I always paid attention to was the tableware." Since she hasn't been able to go out, she does what she can to make her dinner table "feel a little special." She shared, "I recently got these new plates and bowls from Amazon. They also come in different colors, but they all have [a] confetti [pattern] and I think this is so cute and definitely fun, especially for a dinner party." The set includes a dinner plate, salad plate, and bowl for 4 people. The bowls and plates are made from break-resistant material and they are dishwasher safe.
LilMents Retro Adjustable Ruffle Apron with Pockets, Fits Small to Plus
Hannah Ann loves this apron because "it's a one size fits all." There are also 10 adorable colors to choose from.
KVV Ceramic Bakeware Set of 3
Hannah Ann used each pan throughout her cooking demonstration, one for the casserole, another for the green beans, and another for the dinner rolls. In addition to being functional, they're also cute enough to function as serving dishes.
DII Oversized Kitchen Pink Buffalo Check Dishtowel (Set of 3)
Hannah Ann pointed out that these dishtowels is "pink, of course," remarking "I like the pattern. When you have so much pink in your apartment, you need to change it up with patterns." She later shared that she's "trying to get into doing cool different napkin arrangements" for her table settings.
Gold & Pink Measuring Cups and Spoons Set Stainless Steel- 8 Pieces
Hannah Ann used these measuring cups and spoons throughout cooking. They're attached with a ring, which is removable, but it's also great for storage if you want to hang the measuring spoons. The 8-piece set comes also comes in copper, gold, white, and there's even a multi-color set for anyone who loves variety.
Latent Epicure Battery Operated Salt and Pepper Grinder Set
"I'm definitely getting my parents a set too because it just grinds so well and makes everything so much easier. I also like the cap as well because it eliminates a mess from happening." She also pointed out, "It's not just limited to salt and pepper. You can use other seasonings as well."
SKY LIGHT Cutting Board
"I have this wooden cutting board. I like to have pieces in my kitchen that serve more than one purpose. And this cutting board does it because I also use it as a tray for cheese boards when I have my girlfriends over or really just to lay out bread. There are so many different purposes." Hannah Ann also noted that it's "sturdy" when she uses it as a tray.
Caliamary 5 Piece Heat Resistant Non-Stick Kitchen Utensils
You really can't beat $14 for 5 heat-resistant kitchen tools. She loves these because of how "durable" they are and because each product has multiple uses.
Artthome Cutlery Set - Silverware Set for 4
Hannah Ann loves "how stinkin cute" this silverware set is. And, of course, each piece is pink.
Flower-Infused Ice Cubes
If you want to take your next gathering to another level, try Hannah Ann's trick. She puts these edible dried flowers and water into ice cube trays to create beautiful floral ice cubes for elegant-looking drinks.
While you're shopping for kitchen items, check out Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski's must-haves.