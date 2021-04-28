Nikki Bella Fires Back at Claim She "Vacations" Without Artem and Their Baby

Watch : Nikki Bella Watches Artem's '80s-Themed "DWTS" Practice

Nikki Bella knows how hard it is to be a working mom—and she's not going to let any social media haters bring her down.

On the Apr. 28 episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella broke down why some fans were questioning their girls' trip. The Total Bellas stars flew to San Diego in April 2021 to quickly meet up with past Hooters co-workers who the WWE pros haven't seen in two years due to COVID-19.

"I was literally there for 24 hours, Brie was there for 48 hours," Nikki explained.

Yet Instagram followers were quick to judge Nikki for traveling without fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and young son Matteo Chigvintsev. Nikki clarified that most of what fans assume are "vacations" are actually business trips.

"They don't realize it's for business and it's a day. I go there and back," Nikki defended herself, citing her recent appearance at WrestleMania. "I'm not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he's Pacific Standard Time...I'm also thinking these people [commenting] aren't parents."