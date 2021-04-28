Nikki Bella Fires Back at Claim She "Vacations" Without Artem and Their Baby

Nikki Bella knows how hard it is to be a working mom—and she's not going to let any social media haters bring her down.
On the Apr. 28 episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki and twin sister Brie Bella broke down why some fans were questioning their girls' trip. The Total Bellas stars flew to San Diego in April 2021 to quickly meet up with past Hooters co-workers who the WWE pros haven't seen in two years due to COVID-19.
"I was literally there for 24 hours, Brie was there for 48 hours," Nikki explained.
Yet Instagram followers were quick to judge Nikki for traveling without fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and young son Matteo Chigvintsev. Nikki clarified that most of what fans assume are "vacations" are actually business trips.
"They don't realize it's for business and it's a day. I go there and back," Nikki defended herself, citing her recent appearance at WrestleMania. "I'm not going to bring my family across the country for a few days and get my baby on Eastern Standard Time when he's Pacific Standard Time...I'm also thinking these people [commenting] aren't parents."
Nikki and Dancing With the Stars pro fiancé Artem have worked out a schedule so either of them is always home with baby Matteo. "No, I don't do vacations without my fiancé and baby. It's not like, 'I hate you, I'm leaving,' or anything like that," she said. "So for the haters and the people who don't understand: Artem and I have an incredible relationship and understanding of like, 'Hey if we can do these things and someone can stay home, let's do that because it's better for our baby.'"
Brie chimed in, "It's none of your business!"
Social media is the last thing on Nikki's mind when she is finally having much-deserved family time.
"Because I put my life on a reality show, people assume they know everything about my relationship, and this is one thing that I've realized about Instagram: when you don't do certain things, people just make these assumptions of how your life is, like, 'oh my gosh, she hasn't posted him in like six of her posts, they're getting a divorced,'" Nikki explained. "Actually what happens is we do so much that when we get alone time, the last thing we want to do sometimes is pull out our phones sometimes. We just want to make dinner and binge watch a reality show."
While Brie reminded Nikki and listeners alike that girls' trips sometimes are necessary for moms to "hit the refresh button," Nikki promised that she can't wait to travel with Matteo and Artem once Matteo is older. "I wouldn't be comfortable leaving Matteo in hotel room with a babysitter. I'm not there mentally," Nikki continued. "I'd rather him be at home with his dad in his crib."
But Nikki is certainly ready for the haters to move on. "I don't ever understand why there are trolls on the internet. If you don't like what someone's doing in their life, why do you follow them?" Nikki pointed out. "I'm like, you just wasted your own energy. I hope these people are listening."
The Bellas Podcast wrapped up their season one finale, and both Bellas sisters plan to take a month off. "Go on those family vacations!" Brie joked.
In the meantime, you can count on Nikki smacking down any more mom-shaming trolls!