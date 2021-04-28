OscarsSelena GomezRe-watch the OscarsKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gayle King Is Going to Be a Grandma and Her Announcement Is Pure Joy

Gayle King announced the news of becoming a grandma while appearing on Ellen in the sweetest way possible. Scroll on to see the joyous clip.

You can practically feel the joy radiating off the soon-to-be grandma through the screen.

During the April 28 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Gayle King brought some good news with her that she couldn't wait to share—with her daughter, Kirby Bumpus's permission, of course.  

"Ellen I have to tell you this," Gayle told host Ellen DeGeneres. "Right before I came on the air, I said, ‘Kirby, you know, I'm doing Ellen today, can I tell Ellen?' Ellen, she's pregnant. She is pregnant!"

Gayle, still reveling in the happy news, continued, "We haven't told anybody because I've been sworn to secrecy but she's told all of her friends this past weekend. So, she said I could tell you. I'm gonna be a grandmother and I can't wait!"

Of course, now that Kirby and husband, Virgil Miller, are expecting their first child, the CBS This Morning host—she shares Kirby with ex William Bumpus—is eager to brainstorm baby names. "I've been keeping a list of baby names," she said. "At the time, this was even before she got married."

But before they can decide on a moniker, Gayle needs one for herself. "So Ellen, this is the thing," Gayle shared. "I need to come up with cool grandma names…I want something that's cool." 

And while she confirmed the baby will be due sometime in September, she didn't reveal the sex—but said she's hoping for a grandson.

"It's just my own little fantasy," Gayle, who admitted she's always wanted an older brother, shared. "Born out of nothing."

 

Mark Sagliocco/Variety/Shutterstock

We hope to see Gayle reveal more precious details as the time nears!

