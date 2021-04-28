Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Crocs and Her Reaction Was Priceless

Posh in Crocs? That would be a major fashion statement.
Victoria Beckham can't stop laughing after Justin Bieber sent her a pair of surprising footwear. The Spice Girls star took to her Instagram Story on April 27 to show off the lilac Crocs she received for the singer. "A lot of people have been asking me what I'm planning on wearing after lockdown," she wrote to her 28.9 million followers. "What do we think about this suggestion from @justinbieber?"
The fashion designer then gave fans a close-up look at the shoes, which feature various charms, from Justin's Drew House collab. "OK this is so kind of Justin to send me some Crocs," Victoria said. "Never worn a pair of Crocs. This did make me laugh, I mean, it is the thought that counts. Thank you so much."
The mom of four went on to note she wasn't so sure what to say about the footwear, but she thanked the "Anyone" artist again for the gift. Victoria also posted a poll, asking fans, "Will I be wearing lilac crocs?!" She also noted that she "can't wait" to see the results.
It appears that Justin actually sent the shoes to the entire Beckham family, as David Beckham and 16-year-old son Cruz Beckham also posted about the Crocs.
As fans may recall, Cruz has been compared to Justin over the years for his vocal skills. In fact, Cruz made headlines in 2018 when mom Victoria posted a video of him singing Justin's track "Love Yourself."
Victoria captioned the video, "When u sneak up and @cruzbeckham is doing his morning vocal warm up!X VB."
Proud dad David also couldn't help but gush about his son's talent, previously telling E! News that Cruz had found his "passion" in music. "[Victoria and I] like to think that we can credit ourselves...You always hope that your children are listening and taking notice, and this is a good example that, actually, they are," he said in 2016 after Cruz dropped his first single. "Children are like sponges, they soak everything in, and you don't realize it until they come out with something like what Cruz has just done."