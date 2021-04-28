Alicia Keys’ Sweet Duet With 10-Year-Old Son Egypt Is Pure Magic

Watch : Adam Levine & Alicia Keys on Balancing Careers With Kids

Sweet dreams are of made of this.

Proud mama Alicia Keys took to Instagram on April 27 to show off her son Egypt's musical talents and the video is everything you've ever needed.

Alicia, who shares 10-year-old Egypt with husband Swizz Beatz, serves as the "background singer" as she put it in the adorable clip. Egypt leads the vocals on the song "Sweet Dreams" by Eurythmics while playing the piano.

The "If I Ain't Got You" singer even wrote the cutest caption, stating, "Egypt On The Keys." She also then followed up the statement with perfectly fitting firework emojis. "I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer!" she continued. "He is making magic."

His mom wasn't the only one mesmerized by his magic—several stars flooded the comments with heart emojis and phrases of praise.

Singer Jill Scott commented, "I love his tone." Actress America Fererra also wrote, "What an incredible blessing. Mama and baby boy love on another level."