2021 OscarsJ-Lo & ARodKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

See Why Candace Cameron Bure Says She Wants to "Scrub My Face" After Latest Spray Tan

Candace Cameron Bure is asking fans to weigh in on whether her new spray tan indeed makes her "too tan," as she believes. See her new look, here.

By Ryan Gajewski Apr 28, 2021 11:24 AMTags
BeautyCelebritiesCandace Cameron BureTransformation

After spending so much time indoors amid the pandemic, Candace Cameron Bure isn't sure she's loving her summer-ready new look. 

The 45-year-old Full House star took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 27 to share footage of herself just after getting a spray tan, and she's hoping for feedback from her fans. 

Candace began the video by reviving a recurring social media segment of hers. "Candace's Car Chronicles—it's been so long since I've said that, and I just had to," she said. "It made me feel so good." 

She continued with, "I got a spray tan last night, and I like it. [But] the first day after the spray tan, it's too much. I'm like, I just want to scrub my face. It really looks pretty and glow-y, but I feel too tan. What do you think? I don't know!"

The former The View co-host went on to explain that she can't recall the last time she looked as pale as she had recently. 

"I feel like tomorrow, it's going to be amazing," Candace said wishfully. "Yeah, but I realized how pasty white I was. I don't think I've ever been that white before. I realized I've been in my house for a whole year—not really."

photos
You're Doing It Wrong: Prepping for a Spray Tan

She ended the vehicle segment with, "That's it—that's all I've got."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Tyrese Shocks Fans By Shaving Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

2

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

3

Jessie James Decker Details Her "Unbearable" Pain in Plea to Fans

Earlier this month, the performer joined fellow Full House star Bob Saget for his podcast, where she revealed that some social media users have previously accused her of being "fake" because she's often in good spirits. 

Bob replied succinctly, "You're a positive person." He added, "There's nothing fake about you." 

Check out a screenshot from her new post above to see if you agree with her assessment. 

Trending Stories

1

Tyrese Shocks Fans By Shaving Girlfriend's Private Area on Instagram

2

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Girlfriend Saffire Break Silence After His Arrest

3

Adele Spotted for the First Time in Months at 2021 Oscars After Party

4

Jessie James Decker Details Her "Unbearable" Pain in Plea to Fans

5

Why Rachel Bilson Had a “Panic Attack” After Rami Malek Photo Debacle

Latest News

Halle Berry Reacts After Fan Pokes Fun at Her 2021 Oscars Look

Justin Bieber Sent Victoria Beckham Crocs & Her Reaction Was Priceless

See Alicia Keys Perform a Magical Duet With 10-Year-Old Son Egypt

Wendi McLendon-Covey's Mother's Day Gift Picks Are Golden

Leslie Jones to Host 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kate Upton Reveals Her Daughter Believes Justin Verlander Has This Job

See Why Candace Cameron Bure Wants to "Scrub My Face" After Spray Tan