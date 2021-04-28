2021 OscarsJ-Lo & ARodKardashiansRe-watch the OscarsWatch E!PhotosVideos

Wendi McLendon-Covey's Mother's Day Gift Picks Are Golden

Beverly Goldberg would love these gifts!

By Emily Spain Apr 28, 2021 12:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Wendi McLendon-Covey Mother's Day Gift GuideE! Illustration

Mother's Day will be here before we know it, which means finding a gift for mom should be on your priority list! Given all moms have different needs and wants, we called upon our favorite TV moms to lend their expertise when it comes to giving mom a gift that will show her how much you care. And if anyone knows how to please the most particular mothers it's Wendi McLendon-Covey aka Beverly Goldberg from the hit sitcom The Goldbergs. In addition to making us hysterically laugh, the actress sure knows how to pick the perfect gifts for mom!

"This Mother's Day, I'm looking forward to actually seeing my mom in-person," Wendi revealed to E!. "And I'll do whatever she wants to do and go wherever she wants to go. My parents live very close by, but I have a crazy schedule and don't get to see them as much as I'd like to."

For Wendi's guide to Mother's Day gifting, scroll below! And don't forget to catch her on The Goldbergs Wednesday nights on ABC, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar and M.O.D.O.K., which premieres May 21st on Hulu.

Practical Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Use

Goldbelly

"Something delicious from Goldbelly. They deliver all kinds of gourmet goodies from restaurants and bakeries all over the country."

Shop @
Goldbelly

Roku Streaming Stick+

"Buy your mom a Roku, and then take the time to teach her how to use it!"

$50
$47
Amazon

Massage Gift Card from Soothe

"You can book an in-home appointment from a massage therapist in your area. They follow all COVID protocols so it's safe and convenient."

Prices Vary
Soothe

Membership to Planet Fitness

"I recently got a membership there, and I love their non-judgemental vibe."

Prices Vary
Planet Fitness

HomeGoods Gift Card

"Who doesn't love a shopping spree at HomeGoods? You can find all sorts of things you didn't know you needed!"

Buy @
HomeGoods

