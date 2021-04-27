Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Obtain Temporary Restraining Order Amid Divorce

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's divorce has gotten more complicated.
A Tennessee court issued a temporary restraining order to the couple the day after Jana announced their breakup on Instagram, according to the April 22 order obtained by E! News.
Per the Williamson County clerk, all divorce declarations filed in the county automatically come with a temporary restraining order with the complaint.
The restraining order means that both exes are prohibited from harassing, threatening, assaulting or abusing the other spouse. They also cannot make any "disparaging remarks" about each other in front of their children or employers.
When it comes to their kids—Jolie, 5, and Jace, 2—neither parent can take them outside of Tennessee or more than 50 miles from their shared home without court approval.
Additionally, Jana and Mike cannot borrow, transfer or conceal any shared property without court permission. And they cannot hide or destroy any evidence on computer hard drives or other devices.
What's not affected is their normal costs of operating their businesses, as the order notes they can "maintain the marital standard of living," though they need to keep documentation of any expenses.
Jana announced their split on April 21, writing on Instagram, "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. 'It's time.'"
The One Tree Hill alum explained, "Please know that I still believe whole heartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer."
On April 26, E! News obtained their divorce filing, which revealed that the 37-year-old country artist requested to separate from her athlete husband due to "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."
It revealed that the stars are moving forward with a post nuptial agreement, with her seeking custody of Jolie and Jace. Jana asked for Mike to pay her alimony and cover her legal costs.
The former couple struggled with infidelity throughout their marriage of nearly six years. In 2016, Mike entered a treatment center for 60 days to address his sex addiction, he later explained.
The former football player shared on their podcast in 2019, "Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything, and she looked at me and said, 'You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what's going on and what this is, or I'm gone, period.'"
Last month, Jana admitted to E! News that "Marriage is hard no matter what," adding, "Through that process and through the last few years of recovery with Mike and getting our marriage back on track, it's been an up and down process."
Despite the difficulties, those close to the celebs were shocked to hear about the divorce.
"Although Jana and Mike have been very public with their ups and downs, friends were still surprised by the split news," an insider close to Jana told E! News on April 22. "They worked so hard to make it work and care about their kids deeply."