Anderson Cooper's First Birthday Tribute to His Son Wyatt Will Melt Your Heart

Anderson Cooper's son Wyatt Morgan Cooper just turned 1 year old!
In honor of the major milestone, the CNN anchor took to Instagram to share a sweet message about his child. "Today is Wyatt's first birthday," Anderson wrote alongside some adorable snapshots of the little one. "I can't believe it has already been a year. He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and I love him more than I ever thought possible."
The journalist's famous friends also sent along their birthday wishes. For instance, Andy Cohen, whose 2-year-old son Benjamin Allen Cohen has playdates with Wyatt, posted a picture of himself holding the birthday boy as the two donned matching plaid attire.
"Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper!" the Bravo star captioned the image. "I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben."
Kelly Ripa also shared a photo of herself smiling over the baby. "Happy 1st birthday Wyatt!" she wrote. "MeeMaw [hearts] Wyatt."
During a recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anderson joked he might "stage" a birthday celebration for Wyatt, considering he's too young to remember any get-together anyway.
"I'll get, like, a cake, like, a prop cake, and put on a hat and balloons and maybe hire some people to just stand around," he teased. "And then, years from now, I can show him he had a great one birthday party."
But in all seriousness, Anderson said he will "probably get a couple friends and have a party."
Anderson first announced on April 30, 2020 that he'd welcomed a child via surrogate. In an Instagram post, he explained he named Wyatt after his late father Wyatt Emory Cooper and chose the name Morgan because it's a family name and one his dad and late mom Gloria Vanderbilt liked.
"I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt," he said on CNN, referencing his sibling who died in 1988, "but I like to believe they can see him. I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing and watching, looking down on us—happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt and that our family continues, new life and new love."
In a May interview on The Late Show, Anderson shared he's co-parenting Wyatt with his former partner Benjamin Maisani, noting that even though they're not together anymore "he's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family, as well." He also talked about how he's loving fatherhood.
"I just stare at him and hold him," he told Stephen Colbert about Wyatt. "I just can't believe that…he's going to depend on me and that he's here. It's just astonishing…I mean, I've always dreamed about it, but I never thought I would actually be able to do it. And it's been incredible."