Vanessa Williams and Don Johnson Are Bickering Exes in Hilarious Kenan Sneak Peek

Watch : "Kenan" Season Finale Sneak Peek: Vanessa Williams

Leave it to Kenan (Kenan Thompson) to get in the middle of two bitter exes.

In this exclusive (and hilarious) sneak peek from tonight's Kenan season one finale, Kenan must ease tensions between his in-laws, Rick (Don Johnson) and Tasha (Vanessa Williams). The widowed single father calls in his late wife's divorced parents to help prepare his daughters for the annual Atlanta Hair Show.

"Your mom sure had a lot of stuff for y'all," a puzzled Kenan sorts through hair tools. "Look: straighteners, curlers, straighten-lers. I mean, what even is a long beachy waves crimper?"

"Wasn't Snoop Dogg a long beach crimp?" Gary quips to laughter.

Kenan's daughters explain that they don't have to have their hair styled too over-the-top, but Kenan is determined to pull out all the stops for their special day—but not hire a hair stylist.

"I don't know, even I don't understand the nuance-y of this child's curl pattern," Tasha gripes. "Why don't I just pay a professional to come do it?"