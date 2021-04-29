What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for May 1-2

To quote Justin Timberlake and millions of memes: It's gonna be May.
As we head into the first weekend of May (Like, how?!), we can't think of a better way to welcome a new month than by plopping ourselves down on our couches and not moving for 48 hours. It just feels right. And fortunately for us, there are a handful of new streaming options that can help us achieve that goal.
Our imaginary BF Michael B. Jordan's new movie features the reigning Sexiest Man Alive taking on a iconic literary character, while The Handmaid's Tale finally returns for its fourth season. Plus, Bethenny Frankel is back on reality TV and Disney+ is giving fans one last mission with Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which spoiler alert, had a new name by series' end: Captain America and the Winter Solider. Marvel Cinematic Universe? More like already Missing Cap, U? OK, we'll see ourselves out now.
Here's what to watch this weekend, May 1-2:
If You Think the B in Michael B. Jordan Stands for "Bae": One: join the club. Two: Definitely check out Tom Clancy's Without Remorse, which finds the Black Panther star doing his own impressive stunts as John Clark, one of the author's most beloved characters from the Jack Ryan universe. Jordan plays the elite Navy SEAL who uncovers a major conspiracy while seeking revenge for the murder of his pregnant wife. To answer your obvious question: Yes, he is shirtless at times. You're welcome. (Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video)
If You Are More Than OfReady for the Return of One of TV's Best Dramas: Praise be, The Handmaid's Tale is finally back in action! And we mean that literally as the 10-episode season picks up right where we left off, with June (Elisabeth Moss) on a mission to strike back against Gilead as the leader of the rebels. But will she take out some of her most cherished relationships during her quest for revenge and justice? Gulp. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Miss Bethenny on RHONY: While she isn't making her return to Bravo, the fan favorite former Housewife is heading back to reality TV in The Big Shot With Bethenny. Frankel is looking for a Vice President of Operations for her empire, and what better way to find one than through a day-in-the-life miniseries that also works as a competition? Forget Prada, this devil wears Skinnygirl. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)
If You Are Already Missing the Most Handsome BFFs in the MCU: Don't worry, you can still get your weekly fix of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan's beautiful bromance courtesy of Marvel Assembled: Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The stars, along with director Kari Skogland and showrunner Malcolm Spellman, appear in the behind-the-scenes documentary to deliver exclusive on-set footage and scoop about the making of the hit series. Intel on Marvel's Phase 4, on your left! (Where to Watch: Disney+)
If You Are In Need of a Good Scare: Anyone else feel like there's been a lack of good horror movies lately? Well, Things Heard and Seen is here to change that. Based on Elizabeth Brundage's novel All Things Cease to Appear, the movie stars Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried and James Norton as a couple who find their new home is cursed by the tragic murders of its former owners. Yep, nothing good is coming from that sitch! As secrets about the home's history are revealed, the darkness within their own marriage will also begin to surface. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Can't Resist a Prestige TV Series: Adapted from Paul Theroux's bestselling novel of the same name, The Mosquito Coast stars Justin Theroux (the author's nephew!), Melissa George, Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman. The seven-episode drama follows a family as they suddenly move to Latin America after the patriarch, Theroux's radical inventor Allie Fox, finds himself on the run from the U.S. government. If you are a fan of Ozark and Breaking Bad, this one is for you. (Where to Watch: Apple TV+)
If You've Always Believed Your Dog Was Meant to Be a Celeb: Like Selling Sunset did for real estate, Pet Stars is here to take viewers inside the niche world of a pet talent agency. Pets on Q is one of the biggest companies for that super-specific subset and they work with some of the biggest animal influencers on social media. So, naturally, a show about it was in order! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Love Hallmark Movies But Can't Deal With a Christmas One Right Now: One of the network's underrated gems, Autumn in the Vineyard, is finally hitting their streaming service and we're on cloud wine. Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny play star-crossed winemakers who begrudgingly team up when they discover they share ownership of a vineyard. Like a bottle of red, this one goes down smooth. And bonus: There are two more outings in the franchise to look forward to uncorking, Summer in the Vineyard and Valentine in the Vineyard. (Where to Watch: Hallmark Movies Now)