Lala Kent Reflects on "One of Our Hardest Days" After Breastfeeding Dilemma With Her Baby Girl

Just over a month into being a first-time mom, Lala Kent is learning some things the hard way.

The Vanderpump Rules star is officially in the throes of parenthood after giving birth to her and fiancé Randall Emmett's first child together, a daughter named Ocean, in March. The reality star recently took to her Instagram Story, describing one of the couple's "hardest days" with their newborn.

"I was aware certain foods could mess with my babies tummy, but never worried too much," Kent wrote in her social media post. "I had vegan food for lunch- beans, cauliflower, etc. Im sure you're all thinking 'you're an idiot, those foods give grown people gasses!..."



"Ocean screamed, cried and fussed, from morning until night," she described. "I clued in after my second feed, & switched from the boob to a bottle with saved milk."

While the newborn struggled all day, Kent was also overcome with emotion over the feeding dilemma.