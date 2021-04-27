Glenn Close Reveals How Her Viral "Da Butt" Dance at the Oscars Really Happened

Watch : 2021 Oscars Most Viral Moment: Glenn Close's "Da Butt" Dance

It's time to get to the bottom of Glenn Close's Oscars dance.

The 74-year-old actress went viral for shaking her booty to "Da Butt" during the 93rd annual Academy Awards on April 25. As part of a game that put attendees' music knowledge to the test, Questlove played a song and then Lil Rel Howery asked a few of Hollywood's stars to decipher if the piece was an Oscar-nominated tune, an Oscar winner or none of the above.

After a few rounds with Andra Day and Daniel Kaluuya, Howery went to Close and Questlove played the Experience Unlimited song. The eight-time nominee impressed viewers with her knowledge of the hit from Spike Lee's 1988 movie School Daze and then busted out some moves, winning over the crowd and the internet.

But back it up: Was Close's "Da Butt" dance actually planned? The Hillbilly Elegy star weighed in on the situation in a post shared to Instagram on April 26.